State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Has $17.41 Million Stake in Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System trimmed its holdings in shares of Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE) by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 161,997 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 2,488 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned about 0.14% of Celanese worth $17,407,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Exane Derivatives increased its holdings in shares of Celanese by 499,400.0% during the third quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 9,990 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,073,000 after buying an additional 9,988 shares in the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its holdings in shares of Celanese by 3.1% in the second quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 21,365 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,845,000 after purchasing an additional 636 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Celanese by 6.5% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 35,800 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,091,000 after purchasing an additional 2,171 shares in the last quarter. Rampart Investment Management Company LLC increased its holdings in shares of Celanese by 775.1% in the second quarter. Rampart Investment Management Company LLC now owns 7,736 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $668,000 after purchasing an additional 6,852 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Celanese by 11.8% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 158,104 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $13,608,000 after purchasing an additional 16,736 shares in the last quarter. 87.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Celanese alerts:

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Celanese from $100.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Celanese from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Celanese from $95.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Celanese from $102.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Celanese from $85.00 to $104.00 in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Celanese currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $112.00.

In other news, Director John K. Wulff sold 750 shares of Celanese stock in a transaction on Monday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.79, for a total transaction of $80,842.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,260,464.09. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Company insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CE opened at $133.21 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $117.95 and its 200-day moving average is $100.08. The stock has a market cap of $15.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.58, a P/E/G ratio of 7.07 and a beta of 1.22. Celanese Co. has a twelve month low of $52.70 and a twelve month high of $135.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 27th were given a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 26th. This represents a $7.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.59%. Celanese’s dividend payout ratio is 78.07%.

Celanese Company Profile

Celanese Corporation, a technology and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells high performance engineered polymers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Engineered Materials, Acetate Tow, and Acetyl Chain segments. The Engineered Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies specialty polymers for automotive and medical applications, as well as for use in industrial products and consumer electronics.

See Also: Short Selling

Receive News & Ratings for Celanese Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Celanese and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.