State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Has $16.46 Million Holdings in The AES Co. (NYSE:AES)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its stake in The AES Co. (NYSE:AES) by 1.0% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 909,127 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 9,390 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in The AES were worth $16,464,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its holdings in The AES by 1.3% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 40,776 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $738,000 after purchasing an additional 535 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in The AES by 8.1% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 8,355 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 629 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in The AES by 1.4% in the second quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 58,222 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $844,000 after purchasing an additional 830 shares during the period. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. grew its holdings in The AES by 31.0% in the second quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 3,789 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 896 shares during the period. Finally, Monarch Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in The AES by 1.8% in the second quarter. Monarch Capital Management Inc. now owns 50,850 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $737,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.22% of the company’s stock.

Get The AES alerts:

AES opened at $21.37 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.79, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The company’s 50-day moving average is $19.87 and its 200 day moving average is $16.35. The AES Co. has a fifty-two week low of $8.11 and a fifty-two week high of $22.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.28, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.90.

The AES (NYSE:AES) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 11th. The utilities provider reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.01). The AES had a negative net margin of 3.67% and a positive return on equity of 24.03%. The firm had revenue of $2.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.73 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.48 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that The AES Co. will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 16th. Investors of record on Friday, October 30th were given a dividend of $0.1433 per share. This represents a $0.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 29th. The AES’s payout ratio is currently 41.91%.

AES has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The AES from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. TheStreet cut shares of The AES from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of The AES from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of The AES from $23.50 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The AES has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.75.

The AES Profile

The AES Corporation operates as a diversified power generation and utility company. It owns and/or operates power plants to generate and sell power to customers, such as utilities, industrial users, and other intermediaries. The company also owns and/or operates utilities to generate or purchase, distribute, transmit, and sell electricity to end-user customers in the residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental sectors; and generates and sells electricity on the wholesale market.

Featured Story: What does the Producer Price Index (PPI) tell investors?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AES? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The AES Co. (NYSE:AES).

Receive News & Ratings for The AES Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The AES and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.