State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Has $15.56 Million Position in Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its holdings in Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY) by 0.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 50,162 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned about 0.14% of Teledyne Technologies worth $15,561,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. ARP Americas LP grew its position in Teledyne Technologies by 3.8% during the second quarter. ARP Americas LP now owns 1,047 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $326,000 after buying an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in Teledyne Technologies by 8.0% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 698 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $217,000 after buying an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH grew its position in Teledyne Technologies by 3.2% during the third quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 1,796 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $557,000 after buying an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its position in Teledyne Technologies by 2.7% during the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 2,185 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $658,000 after buying an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. grew its position in Teledyne Technologies by 8.5% during the third quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 844 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $262,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. 87.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TDY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Teledyne Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $380.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Teledyne Technologies from $345.00 to $365.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Teledyne Technologies in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $331.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $368.33.

NYSE:TDY opened at $391.87 on Thursday. Teledyne Technologies Incorporated has a 1 year low of $195.34 and a 1 year high of $398.99. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $333.25 and a 200-day moving average of $325.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.14 and a beta of 0.94.

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.12. Teledyne Technologies had a net margin of 12.59% and a return on equity of 14.45%. The company had revenue of $749.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $751.85 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.84 earnings per share. Teledyne Technologies’s quarterly revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Teledyne Technologies Incorporated will post 9.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Teledyne Technologies Profile

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated provides instrumentation, digital imaging, aerospace and defense electronics, and engineered systems in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company's Instrumentation segment offers monitoring and control instruments for marine, environmental, industrial, and other applications, as well as electronic test and measurement equipment; and power and communications connectivity devices for distributed instrumentation systems and sensor networks deployed in mission critical and harsh environments.

