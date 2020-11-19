State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Buys 311 Shares of CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its stake in shares of CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) by 0.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 233,342 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 311 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned 0.14% of CarMax worth $21,446,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of KMX. Tarbox Family Office Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CarMax by 1,173.1% during the 2nd quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 331 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in shares of CarMax during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its holdings in shares of CarMax by 157.8% during the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 464 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the period. CX Institutional increased its stake in CarMax by 153.3% in the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 351 shares during the period. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its stake in CarMax by 20.4% in the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the period.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of CarMax from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 25th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of CarMax from $100.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of CarMax in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 target price on shares of CarMax in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of CarMax in a research note on Monday, October 5th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $73.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $102.94.

Shares of CarMax stock opened at $92.82 on Thursday. CarMax, Inc. has a 1-year low of $37.59 and a 1-year high of $109.31. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $92.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $93.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a current ratio of 2.71, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.72.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, September 24th. The company reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.84. CarMax had a net margin of 3.76% and a return on equity of 19.23%. The company had revenue of $5.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.08 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.40 earnings per share. CarMax’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that CarMax, Inc. will post 4.13 EPS for the current year.

CarMax Company Profile

CarMax, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles in the United States. The company operates in two segments, CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. It offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles; vehicles that do not meet its retail standards to licensed dealers through on-site wholesale auctions; and extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale.

