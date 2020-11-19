State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Boosts Stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT) by 0.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 124,272 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 368 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services were worth $15,705,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 2.6% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,136,105 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $775,481,000 after acquiring an additional 154,803 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 9.6% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,216,321 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $146,372,000 after buying an additional 107,004 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 317.6% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 768,607 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $97,137,000 after buying an additional 584,568 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 2.3% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 621,977 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $74,849,000 after buying an additional 13,886 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 35.0% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 527,216 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $66,630,000 after buying an additional 136,541 shares during the period. 73.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get J.B. Hunt Transport Services alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ JBHT opened at $132.21 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $128.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $125.49. J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. has a 52-week low of $75.29 and a 52-week high of $144.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.43, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 16th. The transportation company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by ($0.08). J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a net margin of 5.31% and a return on equity of 21.07%. The firm had revenue of $2.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.36 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.40 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. will post 4.62 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 5th. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s payout ratio is currently 22.09%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on JBHT. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $118.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $143.00 to $132.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 19th. BidaskClub raised J.B. Hunt Transport Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Finally, 140166 raised J.B. Hunt Transport Services from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $148.00 to $151.00 in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. J.B. Hunt Transport Services has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $136.39.

In other J.B. Hunt Transport Services news, Director Gary Charles George sold 191 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.00, for a total transaction of $27,122.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 40,599 shares in the company, valued at $5,765,058. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Earl Wayne Garrison sold 5,319 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.00, for a total value of $749,979.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,314,157 shares in the company, valued at approximately $185,296,137. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 33,177 shares of company stock worth $4,677,942 in the last 90 days. 3.51% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Profile

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides surface transportation and delivery services in the continental United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates in four segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), and Truckload (JBT).

Featured Story: Preferred Stock

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JBHT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT).

Receive News & Ratings for J.B. Hunt Transport Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for J.B. Hunt Transport Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.