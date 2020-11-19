State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Boosts Holdings in Teradyne, Inc. (NYSE:TER)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Teradyne, Inc. (NYSE:TER) by 0.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 255,258 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 796 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned about 0.15% of Teradyne worth $20,283,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of TER. Raymond James Trust N.A. purchased a new stake in Teradyne during the second quarter worth about $261,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Teradyne during the second quarter worth about $1,603,000. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Teradyne in the second quarter worth about $315,000. M&G Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Teradyne in the second quarter worth about $360,000. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its stake in shares of Teradyne by 18.9% in the second quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 9,361 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $791,000 after purchasing an additional 1,491 shares in the last quarter.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on TER shares. Northland Securities lifted their target price on shares of Teradyne from $70.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Teradyne in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $105.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Teradyne from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $90.00 to $107.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Teradyne from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Teradyne from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Teradyne presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $91.31.

Shares of Teradyne stock opened at $104.82 on Thursday. Teradyne, Inc. has a 1 year low of $42.87 and a 1 year high of $107.24. The firm has a market cap of $17.41 billion, a PE ratio of 44.79, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 4.10 and a quick ratio of 3.76. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $90.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $81.49.

Teradyne (NYSE:TER) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The semiconductor company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.06. Teradyne had a net margin of 9.81% and a return on equity of 23.50%. The business had revenue of $819.48 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $786.87 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.77 earnings per share. Teradyne’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Teradyne, Inc. will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 25th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 24th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.38%. Teradyne’s payout ratio is 17.09%.

In other news, Director Michael A. Bradley sold 4,563 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.05, for a total value of $410,898.15. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 38,817 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,495,470.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mark E. Jagiela sold 129,976 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.18, for a total transaction of $11,721,235.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 249,794 shares of company stock valued at $23,531,221. Company insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

Teradyne Company Profile

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports automatic test equipment worldwide. The company operates through Semiconductor Test, System Test, Industrial Automation, and Wireless Test segments. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, computer and electronic game, and other applications.

