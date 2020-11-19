State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Acquires 7,800 Shares of Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS) by 1.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 492,397 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,800 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned 0.08% of Pinterest worth $20,439,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PINS. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Pinterest by 30.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 32,134,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $712,432,000 after buying an additional 7,469,357 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Pinterest by 41.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,692,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $983,478,000 after purchasing an additional 6,954,136 shares during the last quarter. Holocene Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Pinterest in the 2nd quarter worth about $88,499,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Pinterest in the 2nd quarter worth about $54,948,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Pinterest by 63.8% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 6,059,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,509,000 after purchasing an additional 2,360,727 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.51% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on PINS shares. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Pinterest from $41.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Pinterest from $47.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Pinterest from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $57.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Citigroup lowered Pinterest from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Monday, August 24th. Finally, Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $72.00 target price (up previously from $58.00) on shares of Pinterest in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.33.

NYSE:PINS opened at $64.45 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.63. The stock has a market cap of $39.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -90.77 and a beta of 1.72. Pinterest, Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.10 and a 1 year high of $68.93.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.26. Pinterest had a negative return on equity of 20.50% and a negative net margin of 32.88%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Pinterest, Inc. will post -0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Benjamin Silbermann sold 86,450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.40, for a total transaction of $3,233,230.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 86,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,233,230. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Evan Sharp sold 1,496,918 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.15, for a total value of $55,610,503.70. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 34,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,285,352.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 4,301,366 shares of company stock valued at $183,541,953.

Pinterest, Inc provides visual discovery engine in the United States and internationally. The company's engine allows people to find inspiration for their lives, including recipes, home and style ideas, travel destinations, and others. It shows them visual recommendations based on people personal taste and interests.

