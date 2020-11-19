State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Acquires 1,307 Shares of Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX) by 0.7% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 178,242 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,307 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Quest Diagnostics were worth $20,407,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Quest Diagnostics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $266,000. Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL boosted its stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL now owns 18,461 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,113,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Dean Investment Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 27.5% in the 3rd quarter. Dean Investment Associates LLC now owns 10,166 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,164,000 after purchasing an additional 2,194 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 137.9% in the 3rd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 29,809 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,413,000 after purchasing an additional 17,281 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 13.4% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 15,492 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,774,000 after purchasing an additional 1,826 shares during the last quarter. 87.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on DGX shares. ValuEngine lowered shares of Quest Diagnostics from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Argus raised shares of Quest Diagnostics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Quest Diagnostics from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Quest Diagnostics in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Quest Diagnostics presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $126.83.

DGX opened at $122.27 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $121.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $116.99. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated has a 1-year low of $73.02 and a 1-year high of $131.81. The company has a market cap of $16.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.11, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.18.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The medical research company reported $4.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.75 by $0.56. Quest Diagnostics had a net margin of 13.22% and a return on equity of 19.23%. The firm had revenue of $2.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.71 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.76 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 42.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Quest Diagnostics Incorporated will post 9.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Michael J. Deppe sold 10,450 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $1,306,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 29,785 shares in the company, valued at $3,723,125. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Michael E. Prevoznik sold 35,591 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.00, for a total transaction of $4,235,329.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 75,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,005,682. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 396,430 shares of company stock worth $47,039,374. Corporate insiders own 1.49% of the company’s stock.

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing, information, and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic information services, such as routine testing, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

