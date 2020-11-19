Stabilus (OTCMKTS:SBLUY) Earns Neutral Rating from JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated their neutral rating on shares of Stabilus (OTCMKTS:SBLUY) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

SBLUY has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Societe Generale restated a hold rating on shares of Stabilus in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Stabilus in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Stabilus in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy.

OTCMKTS:SBLUY opened at $14.20 on Monday. Stabilus has a 12-month low of $5.75 and a 12-month high of $14.25. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.79.

Stabilus SA, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells gas springs and dampers, and electric tailgate opening and closing equipment in Europe, NAFTA, the Asia/Pacific, and internationally. The company offers non-locking, locking, and swivel chair gas springs; motion and vibration dampers; and electric motor drives and CAD-configurators, as well as services and spare parts.

