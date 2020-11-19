Square (NYSE:SQ) PT Raised to $300.00

Square (NYSE:SQ) had its price objective increased by stock analysts at Mizuho from $225.00 to $300.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock. Mizuho’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 61.69% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms also recently commented on SQ. Wolfe Research upped their price target on shares of Square from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Compass Point raised shares of Square from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Square from $190.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Bank of America reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $120.00 price objective on shares of Square in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Square from $156.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Square has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $153.43.

SQ stock opened at $185.54 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $177.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $132.90. Square has a 12 month low of $32.33 and a 12 month high of $201.33. The company has a market cap of $82.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 299.26 and a beta of 2.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.70.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The technology company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.18. Square had a net margin of 5.15% and a negative return on equity of 1.20%. The firm had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.08 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.25 EPS. Square’s revenue for the quarter was up 139.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Square will post -0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CAO Ajmere Dale sold 3,880 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.03, for a total transaction of $593,756.40. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 43,310 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,627,729.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Sivan Whiteley sold 2,662 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.81, for a total transaction of $446,710.22. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 138,268 shares in the company, valued at $23,202,753.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 581,819 shares of company stock worth $100,603,974. Insiders own 21.79% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Square during the 3rd quarter worth about $221,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in Square by 3.8% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 204,287 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,207,000 after buying an additional 7,513 shares during the period. Sands Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Square by 30.6% in the third quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 8,785,371 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,428,062,000 after buying an additional 2,057,920 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in Square in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in Square by 9.3% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 714,781 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $116,188,000 after buying an additional 61,046 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.29% of the company’s stock.

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

