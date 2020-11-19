Sprott Inc. (SII.TO) (TSE:SII) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.25

Sprott Inc. (SII.TO) (TSE:SII) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, November 20th, TickerTech reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 8th will be paid a dividend of 0.25 per share on Tuesday, December 8th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 20th. This is a boost from Sprott Inc. (SII.TO)’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23.

Shares of TSE:SII opened at C$38.57 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $944.97 million and a PE ratio of 46.69. Sprott Inc. has a twelve month low of C$19.00 and a twelve month high of C$57.53. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$42.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$41.43.

Get Sprott Inc. (SII.TO) alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. TD Securities cut their price objective on shares of Sprott Inc. (SII.TO) from C$49.00 to C$45.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Sprott Inc. (SII.TO) to C$47.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday.

Sprott Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides asset management, portfolio management, wealth management, fund management, and administrative and consulting services to its clients. It offers mutual funds, hedge funds, and offshore funds, along with managed accounts.

Featured Article: Support Level

Receive News & Ratings for Sprott Inc. (SII.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sprott Inc. (SII.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.