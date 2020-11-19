Spin Master (OTCMKTS:SNMSF) Price Target Raised to $28.00

Spin Master (OTCMKTS:SNMSF) had its target price lifted by BMO Capital Markets from $25.00 to $28.00 in a report issued on Monday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a market perform rating on the stock.

SNMSF has been the topic of several other reports. National Bank Financial raised shares of Spin Master from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Spin Master from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Spin Master from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 14th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of Spin Master from $29.50 to $31.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, CIBC boosted their price target on shares of Spin Master from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Spin Master presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $32.38.

Shares of OTCMKTS:SNMSF opened at $23.02 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $22.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.37. Spin Master has a one year low of $6.83 and a one year high of $30.86.

Spin Master Corp., a children's entertainment company, creates, designs, manufactures, and markets various toys, games, products, and entertainment properties in North America, Europe, and internationally. Its product categories include activities, games & puzzles, and plush; remote control and interactive characters; boys action and construction; pre-school and girls; and outdoor.

