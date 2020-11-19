Spectrum Brands (NYSE:SPB) Price Target Raised to $85.00

Spectrum Brands (NYSE:SPB) had its price objective upped by Monness Crespi & Hardt from $65.00 to $85.00 in a report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Spectrum Brands from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, August 7th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Spectrum Brands from $58.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, October 5th. ValuEngine cut Spectrum Brands from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Spectrum Brands from $62.00 to $80.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Spectrum Brands from $64.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Spectrum Brands has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $61.38.

Spectrum Brands stock opened at $65.24 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 2.08. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $61.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $53.29. The company has a market cap of $2.81 billion, a PE ratio of -56.24, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.93. Spectrum Brands has a fifty-two week low of $19.59 and a fifty-two week high of $68.60.

Spectrum Brands (NYSE:SPB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 18th. The company reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.48. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1 billion. Spectrum Brands had a positive return on equity of 11.34% and a negative net margin of 1.86%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.13 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Spectrum Brands will post 3.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Monday, November 30th will be issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 27th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.37%. Spectrum Brands’s payout ratio is 58.74%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPB. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in Spectrum Brands by 119.3% in the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 669 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new position in Spectrum Brands in the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board purchased a new stake in Spectrum Brands during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $57,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Spectrum Brands during the 1st quarter worth approximately $60,000. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its stake in Spectrum Brands by 9,200.0% during the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 1,380 shares in the last quarter. 94.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Spectrum Brands

Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc operates as a branded consumer products company worldwide. The company's Hardware & Home Improvement segment offers hardware products under the National Hardware and FANAL brands; locksets and door hardware under the Kwikset, Weiser, Baldwin, EZSET, and Tell manufacturing brands; and plumbing products under the Pfister brand.

