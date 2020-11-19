Spectrum Brands (NYSE:SPB) Price Target Raised to $78.00

Spectrum Brands (NYSE:SPB) had its price target lifted by Bank of America from $68.00 to $78.00 in a research note published on Monday morning, AnalystRatings.net reports. Bank of America currently has a buy rating on the stock.

SPB has been the topic of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Spectrum Brands from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, August 7th. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their target price on Spectrum Brands from $65.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Spectrum Brands from $62.00 to $80.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Spectrum Brands from $64.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their target price on Spectrum Brands from $58.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, October 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Spectrum Brands has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $61.38.

Shares of SPB stock opened at $65.24 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $2.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -56.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.93. Spectrum Brands has a 52 week low of $19.59 and a 52 week high of $68.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $61.17 and a 200-day moving average of $53.29.

Spectrum Brands (NYSE:SPB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 18th. The company reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.48. Spectrum Brands had a negative net margin of 1.86% and a positive return on equity of 11.34%. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.13 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Spectrum Brands will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 27th. Spectrum Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.74%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Spectrum Brands during the 1st quarter worth $60,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Spectrum Brands by 15.7% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 208,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,581,000 after purchasing an additional 28,327 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its stake in shares of Spectrum Brands by 82.8% during the 2nd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 25,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,157,000 after purchasing an additional 11,391 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in shares of Spectrum Brands by 413.3% during the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 242,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,133,000 after purchasing an additional 195,294 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio raised its stake in shares of Spectrum Brands by 68.7% during the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 18,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $864,000 after purchasing an additional 7,666 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.25% of the company’s stock.

About Spectrum Brands

Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc operates as a branded consumer products company worldwide. The company's Hardware & Home Improvement segment offers hardware products under the National Hardware and FANAL brands; locksets and door hardware under the Kwikset, Weiser, Baldwin, EZSET, and Tell manufacturing brands; and plumbing products under the Pfister brand.

