Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) Stake Lessened by Banco Santander S.A.

Banco Santander S.A. lowered its holdings in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) by 8.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,181 shares of the airline’s stock after selling 1,184 shares during the period. Banco Santander S.A.’s holdings in Southwest Airlines were worth $494,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of LUV. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC increased its position in Southwest Airlines by 247.5% during the third quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 702 shares of the airline’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Horan Securities Inc. increased its position in Southwest Airlines by 57.9% during the third quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 802 shares of the airline’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Southwest Airlines during the second quarter worth $34,000. First PREMIER Bank acquired a new position in Southwest Airlines during the third quarter worth $38,000. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new position in Southwest Airlines during the third quarter worth $38,000. 72.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on LUV shares. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Southwest Airlines in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Southwest Airlines from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Southwest Airlines from $46.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Southwest Airlines from $48.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Southwest Airlines from $38.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.22.

LUV opened at $45.60 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $40.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.07. Southwest Airlines Co. has a 52 week low of $22.47 and a 52 week high of $58.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.92 billion, a PE ratio of -16.34 and a beta of 1.20.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The airline reported ($1.99) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.35) by $0.36. The company had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.71 billion. Southwest Airlines had a negative net margin of 12.94% and a negative return on equity of 22.65%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 68.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.23 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Southwest Airlines Co. will post -6.67 EPS for the current year.

Southwest Airlines Co operates a passenger airline that provides scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2019, the company operated a total of 747 Boeing 737 aircraft; and served 101 destinations in 40 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as 10 near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

