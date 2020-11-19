Southern First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFST) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Southern First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFST) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the six ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $30.50.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SFST. Piper Sandler began coverage on Southern First Bancshares in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet upgraded Southern First Bancshares from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday. ValuEngine upgraded Southern First Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Southern First Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th.

In other Southern First Bancshares news, CEO R Arthur Seaver, Jr. sold 6,462 shares of Southern First Bancshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.04, for a total value of $194,118.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 83,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,503,924.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Leighton M. Cubbage sold 2,300 shares of Southern First Bancshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.10, for a total transaction of $57,730.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 71,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,787,145.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.48% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC grew its stake in Southern First Bancshares by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 230,582 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,569,000 after buying an additional 4,378 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Southern First Bancshares in the second quarter valued at $109,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Southern First Bancshares by 4.3% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 17,526 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $486,000 after purchasing an additional 718 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Southern First Bancshares by 3.3% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 17,272 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $479,000 after purchasing an additional 547 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in shares of Southern First Bancshares by 135.7% in the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 19,140 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $530,000 after purchasing an additional 11,018 shares during the last quarter. 74.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SFST stock opened at $31.25 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $27.69 and a 200-day moving average of $26.59. Southern First Bancshares has a 12-month low of $20.89 and a 12-month high of $44.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a market cap of $241.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.04 and a beta of 1.04.

Southern First Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFST) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The bank reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.29). Southern First Bancshares had a net margin of 18.93% and a return on equity of 10.65%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Southern First Bancshares will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Southern First Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Southern First Bank that provides various banking products and services to general public in South Carolina, North Carolina, and Georgia. It accepts various deposit products that include checking accounts, commercial checking accounts, savings accounts, and other time deposits, including daily money market accounts and long-term certificates of deposit.

