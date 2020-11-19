South State Co. (NASDAQ:SSB) Shares Bought by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of South State Co. (NASDAQ:SSB) by 12.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,565,091 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 174,780 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 2.21% of South State worth $75,359,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of South State by 111.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,680,014 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $318,369,000 after purchasing an additional 3,527,568 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of South State by 164.5% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,519,793 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $72,433,000 after purchasing an additional 945,153 shares in the last quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC raised its stake in shares of South State by 6.6% during the second quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 1,108,683 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $52,840,000 after purchasing an additional 69,104 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of South State by 16.1% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,107,190 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $53,312,000 after purchasing an additional 153,770 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of South State by 1,316.6% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 980,484 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $46,752,000 after purchasing an additional 911,269 shares in the last quarter. 73.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get South State alerts:

NASDAQ SSB opened at $69.17 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $59.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a market cap of $4.91 billion, a PE ratio of 40.69 and a beta of 1.16. South State Co. has a 1 year low of $40.42 and a 1 year high of $88.10.

South State (NASDAQ:SSB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The bank reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.34. South State had a return on equity of 5.82% and a net margin of 4.99%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.49 EPS. Research analysts forecast that South State Co. will post 3.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 12th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.72%. South State’s payout ratio is presently 33.39%.

In other South State news, Director Ernest S. Pinner sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.11, for a total transaction of $365,550.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 64,403 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,708,503.33. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.43% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SSB. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of South State from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. TheStreet upgraded shares of South State from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. DA Davidson cut shares of South State from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $73.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Monday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of South State from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of South State in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.00.

South State Profile

South State Corporation operates as the bank holding company for South State Bank that provides a range of retail and commercial banking services, mortgage lending services, and trust and wealth management services. The company accepts demand deposits, savings deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, checking accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, and other time deposits.

Recommended Story: What is a portfolio manager?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SSB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for South State Co. (NASDAQ:SSB).

Receive News & Ratings for South State Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for South State and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.