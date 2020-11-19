Soligenix (NASDAQ:SNGX) Trading Up 10.6%

Soligenix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNGX)’s share price was up 10.6% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $2.10 and last traded at $2.08. Approximately 755,515 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 11% from the average daily volume of 848,375 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.88.

Separately, Dawson James cut Soligenix from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $3.00 to $2.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 2.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.96 million, a P/E ratio of -3.16 and a beta of 1.17.

Soligenix (NASDAQ:SNGX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.05. Soligenix had a negative return on equity of 468.27% and a negative net margin of 477.38%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Soligenix, Inc. will post -0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Soligenix by 54.2% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 33,251 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 11,686 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Soligenix in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Soligenix in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $76,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Soligenix in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $89,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Soligenix in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $160,000. 8.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Soligenix (NASDAQ:SNGX)

Soligenix, Inc, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing products to treat rare diseases in the United States. It operates in two segments, Specialized BioTherapeutics and Public Health Solutions. The Specialized BioTherapeutics segment develops SGX301, a novel photodynamic therapy, which has completed Phase 3 clinical trial to treat cutaneous T-cell lymphoma; and SGX942, an innate defense regulator technology that is in Phase 3 clinical trial to treat oral mucositis in head and neck cancer.

