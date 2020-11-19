Snipp Interactive Inc. (SPN.V) (CVE:SPN) Trading Up 22.2%

Shares of Snipp Interactive Inc. (SPN.V) (CVE:SPN) rose 22.2% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.06 and last traded at C$0.06. Approximately 178,600 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 14% from the average daily volume of 207,665 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.05.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.03 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.39 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.85.

About Snipp Interactive Inc. (SPN.V) (CVE:SPN)

Snipp Interactive Inc, a loyalty and promotions technology company, provides mobile marketing, rebates, and loyalty solutions in the United States, Canada, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers SnippCheck, a mobile receipt processing solution that allows brands to execute purchase-based promotions and loyalty programs; SnippWin, a promotion and sweepstakes platform provides various promotions from contests and simple sweepstakes to instant win programs and tiered, multi-level games; and SnippLoyalty, solution that allows clients to deploy from simple punch-card programs to points-based loyalty programs with rewards stores.

