Smurfit Kappa Group (OTCMKTS:SMFKY) Hits New 12-Month High at $43.74

Smurfit Kappa Group Plc (OTCMKTS:SMFKY) shares hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $43.74 and last traded at $43.69, with a volume of 9064 shares. The stock had previously closed at $43.09.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Smurfit Kappa Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Smurfit Kappa Group in a research report on Thursday, November 5th.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $40.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.17 and a beta of 0.85.

Smurfit Kappa Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and sells paper-based packaging products. It operates in two segments, Europe and the Americas. The company offers consumer, retail, industrial, ecommerce, heavy-duty corrugated, and hexacomb packaging products, as well as composite cardboard tubes, and bags and sacks; and bag-in-box, a single-use packaging system that comprises films, accessories, bags, taps, and boxes.

