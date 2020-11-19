SMC Co. (OTCMKTS:SMCAY) Short Interest Up 110.4% in October

SMC Co. (OTCMKTS:SMCAY) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 30th, there was short interest totalling 52,600 shares, an increase of 110.4% from the October 15th total of 25,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 75,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Shares of SMCAY opened at $28.09 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 10.22 and a quick ratio of 7.76. SMC has a one year low of $15.83 and a one year high of $30.87. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.85 billion, a PE ratio of 36.96 and a beta of 0.93.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SMCAY. Mizuho lowered shares of SMC from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SMC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th.

SMC Corporation manufactures, processes, and sells automatic control equipment, sintered filters, and various types of filtration equipment worldwide. The company offers directional control valves, air cylinders, rotary actuators/air grippers, electric actuators/cylinders, vacuum equipment, air preparation equipment, modular F.R.L./pressure control equipment, lubrication equipment, fittings and tubings, flow control equipment, speed controllers, silencers/exhaust cleaners/blow guns/pressure gauges, switches/sensors/controllers, and static neutralization equipment.

