SM Energy Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSE:SM)

SM Energy (NYSE:SM) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Tuesday. Traders bought 3,746 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 651% compared to the average daily volume of 499 call options.

SM stock opened at $3.13 on Thursday. SM Energy has a 52-week low of $0.90 and a 52-week high of $12.40. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $358.61 million, a P/E ratio of -0.63 and a beta of 5.52.

Get SM Energy alerts:

SM Energy (NYSE:SM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The energy company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $281.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $316.49 million. SM Energy had a negative net margin of 41.03% and a negative return on equity of 1.57%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 27.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.11) EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that SM Energy will post -0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 23rd were paid a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 22nd. This represents a yield of 1.2%. SM Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently -4.17%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in SM Energy by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 189,913 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $712,000 after buying an additional 6,092 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in SM Energy by 55.8% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,529 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 7,707 shares during the period. 1492 Capital Management LLC increased its stake in SM Energy by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. 1492 Capital Management LLC now owns 124,594 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $198,000 after buying an additional 8,167 shares during the period. Sippican Capital Advisors increased its stake in SM Energy by 19.1% in the 3rd quarter. Sippican Capital Advisors now owns 54,830 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 8,800 shares during the period. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in SM Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.26% of the company’s stock.

SM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and set a $3.00 target price on shares of SM Energy in a research note on Sunday, August 2nd. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on shares of SM Energy in a research note on Monday, July 27th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of SM Energy from $8.00 to $6.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Raymond James reissued a “hold” rating on shares of SM Energy in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, MKM Partners boosted their target price on shares of SM Energy from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. SM Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.96.

SM Energy Company Profile

SM Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil and condensate, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the state of Texas. As of December 31, 2019, the company had 462.0 million barrels of oil equivalent of estimated proved reserves; and working interests in 807 gross productive oil wells and 519 gross productive gas wells in the Midland Basin and South Texas.

See Also: QQQ ETF

Receive News & Ratings for SM Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SM Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.