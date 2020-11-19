SM Energy (NYSE:SM) Trading 21.8% Higher

SM Energy (NYSE:SM) traded up 21.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $3.25 and last traded at $3.18. 13,133,886 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 105% from the average session volume of 6,402,562 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.61.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $3.00 price objective on shares of SM Energy in a research note on Sunday, August 2nd. Siebert Williams Shank restated a “hold” rating and issued a $4.50 target price on shares of SM Energy in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on shares of SM Energy in a research note on Monday, July 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of SM Energy from $8.00 to $6.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, Raymond James restated a “hold” rating on shares of SM Energy in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. SM Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.96.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The company’s fifty day moving average is $1.76 and its 200-day moving average is $2.90. The stock has a market cap of $358.61 million, a PE ratio of -0.63 and a beta of 5.52.

SM Energy (NYSE:SM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The energy company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.18. SM Energy had a negative net margin of 41.03% and a negative return on equity of 1.57%. The firm had revenue of $281.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $316.49 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.11) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 27.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that SM Energy will post -0.52 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 4th. Investors of record on Friday, October 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 22nd. This represents a dividend yield of 1.2%. SM Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -4.17%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in SM Energy by 55.8% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,529 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 7,707 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in SM Energy during the second quarter valued at $40,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its position in SM Energy by 61.1% during the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 29,670 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 11,249 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in SM Energy during the second quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, World Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in SM Energy during the second quarter valued at $55,000. 91.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SM Energy Company Profile (NYSE:SM)

SM Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil and condensate, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the state of Texas. As of December 31, 2019, the company had 462.0 million barrels of oil equivalent of estimated proved reserves; and working interests in 807 gross productive oil wells and 519 gross productive gas wells in the Midland Basin and South Texas.

