SilverCrest Metals Inc. (SIL.TO) Expected to Earn FY2022 Earnings of $5.16 Per Share (TSE:SIL)

SilverCrest Metals Inc. (SIL.TO) (TSE:SIL) – Equities research analysts at B. Riley boosted their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of SilverCrest Metals Inc. (SIL.TO) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, November 16th. B. Riley analyst L. Pipes now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $5.16 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $5.15. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on SIL. Raymond James upgraded shares of SilverCrest Metals Inc. (SIL.TO) from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from C$13.50 to C$14.50 in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. Eight Capital increased their target price on shares of SilverCrest Metals Inc. (SIL.TO) from C$14.75 to C$16.75 in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, National Bank Financial lowered their target price on shares of SilverCrest Metals Inc. (SIL.TO) from C$17.50 to C$17.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd.

TSE SIL opened at C$12.05 on Tuesday. SilverCrest Metals Inc. has a 1 year low of C$4.50 and a 1 year high of C$14.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 27.19 and a quick ratio of 27.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion and a PE ratio of -18.09. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$12.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$12.16.

SilverCrest Metals Inc. (SIL.TO) Company Profile

SilverCrest Metals Inc acquires, explores for, and develops precious metal properties in Mexico. It primarily explores for silver and gold properties. The company's principal property is the Las Chispas project that consists of 28 concessions totaling of 1400.96 hectares located in Sonora, Mexico.

