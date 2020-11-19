Sienna Senior Living (OTCMKTS:LWSCF) PT Lowered to $14.25 at BMO Capital Markets

Sienna Senior Living (OTCMKTS:LWSCF) had its price target reduced by BMO Capital Markets from $14.75 to $14.25 in a report published on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have a market perform rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also commented on LWSCF. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on Sienna Senior Living from $11.00 to $12.75 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. CIBC dropped their target price on Sienna Senior Living from $16.50 to $15.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Scotiabank dropped their target price on Sienna Senior Living from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Sienna Senior Living from $14.50 to $13.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $14.00.

LWSCF opened at $10.40 on Monday. Sienna Senior Living has a 52 week low of $6.34 and a 52 week high of $14.76. The business’s 50 day moving average is $9.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.13.

Sienna Senior Living Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides senior housing and long-term care (LTC) services in Canada. It operates through LTC and Retirement segments. The company offers a range of seniors' living options, including independent and assisted living, memory care, long-term care, and specialized programs and services, as well as provides management services.

