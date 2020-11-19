Siemens Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SIEGY) Downgraded to Hold at Societe Generale

Siemens Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SIEGY) was downgraded by analysts at Societe Generale from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

SIEGY has been the topic of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Vertical Research raised Siemens Aktiengesellschaft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. DZ Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Friday, August 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Siemens Aktiengesellschaft presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.00.

OTCMKTS:SIEGY opened at $65.49 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.63. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $70.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $63.31. The company has a market cap of $111.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.18. Siemens Aktiengesellschaft has a 52-week low of $31.62 and a 52-week high of $76.64.

Siemens Aktiengesellschaft operates in the fields of electrification, automation, and digitalization worldwide. Its Digital Industries segment offers automation systems and software for factories, numerical control systems, motors, drives and inverters, and integrated automation systems for machine tools and production machines; process control systems, machine-to-machine communication products, sensors and radio frequency identification systems, and production lifecycle software; mechatronic systems simulation and testing software; and cloud-based industrial Internet of Things operating system.

