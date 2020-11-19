Short Interest in WSFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WSFS) Decreases By 48.6%

WSFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WSFS) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in October. As of October 30th, there was short interest totalling 555,000 shares, a decrease of 48.6% from the October 15th total of 1,080,000 shares. Approximately 1.1% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 248,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.2 days.

In related news, EVP Richard Wright sold 12,204 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.91, for a total value of $401,633.64. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 61,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,009,879.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.85% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Get WSFS Financial alerts:

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of WSFS Financial by 152.7% during the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 973 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 588 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of WSFS Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at about $55,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of WSFS Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at about $64,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of WSFS Financial by 2,589.9% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,470 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 3,341 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC increased its holdings in shares of WSFS Financial by 81.8% during the 2nd quarter. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC now owns 4,000 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. 83.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WSFS opened at $38.51 on Thursday. WSFS Financial has a fifty-two week low of $17.84 and a fifty-two week high of $45.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of $31.90 and a 200-day moving average of $28.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The company has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion, a PE ratio of 19.55 and a beta of 1.36.

WSFS Financial (NASDAQ:WSFS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The bank reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.21. WSFS Financial had a return on equity of 4.91% and a net margin of 13.83%. On average, equities research analysts expect that WSFS Financial will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 4th. WSFS Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 12.83%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on WSFS shares. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on WSFS Financial from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. BidaskClub raised WSFS Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised WSFS Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. WSFS Financial currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.00.

WSFS Financial Company Profile

WSFS Financial Corporation operates as the savings and loan holding company for the Wilmington Savings Fund Society, FSB that provides various banking services in the United States. It operates through three segments: WSFS Bank, Cash Connect, and Wealth Management. The company offers various deposit products, including savings accounts, demand deposits, interest-bearing demand deposits, money market deposit accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as jumbo certificates of deposit.

Read More: The benefits and drawbacks of dollar cost averaging

Receive News & Ratings for WSFS Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WSFS Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.