Short Interest in Inuvo, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:INUV) Expands By 106.9%

Inuvo, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:INUV) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,180,000 shares, a growth of 106.9% from the October 15th total of 2,020,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,710,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.1 days.
Shares of Inuvo stock opened at $0.35 on Thursday. Inuvo has a 1 year low of $0.09 and a 1 year high of $1.11.
Inuvo (NYSEAMERICAN:INUV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The technology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.01).
INUV has been the topic of several analyst reports. Alliance Global Partners started coverage on Inuvo in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Inuvo from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $0.50 price target for the company in a report on Saturday, November 14th. Finally, Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a $0.50 price target on shares of Inuvo in a report on Wednesday, November 4th.
About Inuvo
Inuvo, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, a technology company, develops and sells information technology solutions in the United States. The company's platforms identify and message online audiences across devices, channels and formats, video, mobile, connected TV, display, and social and native.
