Short Interest in Inuvo, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:INUV) Expands By 106.9%

Inuvo, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:INUV) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,180,000 shares, a growth of 106.9% from the October 15th total of 2,020,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,710,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.1 days.

Shares of Inuvo stock opened at $0.35 on Thursday. Inuvo has a 1 year low of $0.09 and a 1 year high of $1.11.

Inuvo (NYSEAMERICAN:INUV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The technology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.01).

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of INUV. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Inuvo by 357.9% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 203,934 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 159,395 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Inuvo in the third quarter valued at approximately $163,000. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Inuvo in the second quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Finally, Perkins Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Inuvo in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,696,000.

INUV has been the topic of several analyst reports. Alliance Global Partners started coverage on Inuvo in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Inuvo from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $0.50 price target for the company in a report on Saturday, November 14th. Finally, Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a $0.50 price target on shares of Inuvo in a report on Wednesday, November 4th.

About Inuvo

Inuvo, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, a technology company, develops and sells information technology solutions in the United States. The company's platforms identify and message online audiences across devices, channels and formats, video, mobile, connected TV, display, and social and native.

