Short Interest in Deutsche Pfandbriefbank AG (OTCMKTS:PBBGF) Rises By 107.9%

Deutsche Pfandbriefbank AG (OTCMKTS:PBBGF) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in October. As of October 30th, there was short interest totalling 94,200 shares, an increase of 107.9% from the October 15th total of 45,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

Separately, Citigroup upgraded Deutsche Pfandbriefbank from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th.

OTCMKTS:PBBGF opened at $6.85 on Thursday. Deutsche Pfandbriefbank has a 1 year low of $6.45 and a 1 year high of $7.60.

Deutsche Pfandbriefbank AG provides real estate and public investment finance in Europe and the United States. Its real estate financing activities include a range of financing instruments, such as financing investment projects, development finance, cross-border portfolio financing, investment bridge finance facilities, standby/backup facilities, and derivatives.

