Short Interest in alstria office REIT-AG (OTCMKTS:ALSRF) Drops By 49.1%

alstria office REIT-AG (OTCMKTS:ALSRF) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of October. As of October 30th, there was short interest totalling 23,000 shares, a decline of 49.1% from the October 15th total of 45,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

alstria office REIT stock opened at $16.45 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.92. alstria office REIT has a 12 month low of $12.62 and a 12 month high of $20.20.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of alstria office REIT in a report on Wednesday, August 12th.

Alstria office REIT-AG is a German stock corporation in the legal form of a Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT), which invests in office real estate in the major German economic centers. REITs are long-term portfolio holders of real estate assets and are characterized by solid balance sheet structures and high payout ratios.

