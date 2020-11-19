SFL (NYSE:SFL) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.05 EPS

SFL (NYSE:SFL) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The shipping company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.05), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $115.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $115.04 million. SFL had a negative net margin of 10.11% and a positive return on equity of 11.31%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.04 EPS.
Shares of SFL opened at $6.93 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $7.23 and a 200-day moving average of $8.79. SFL has a one year low of $6.15 and a one year high of $14.80. The company has a market cap of $827.42 million, a PE ratio of -15.75 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.77.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 14th will be given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.66%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 11th. SFL’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 91.74%.
About SFL
SFL Corporation Ltd. engages in the ownership, operation, and chartering out of vessels and offshore related assets on medium and long-term charters. It is also involved in the charter, purchase, and sale of assets. In addition, the company operates in various sectors of the shipping and offshore industry, including oil transportation, dry bulk shipments, chemical transportation, oil product transportation, container transportation, car transportation, drilling rigs, and offshore support vessels.
