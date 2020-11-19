ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) Shares Sold by Sandy Spring Bank

Sandy Spring Bank trimmed its holdings in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) by 18.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 173 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 39 shares during the quarter. Sandy Spring Bank’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $84,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in NOW. Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in ServiceNow by 1,225.0% in the third quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 53 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in ServiceNow in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new stake in ServiceNow in the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co purchased a new stake in ServiceNow in the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Hall Laurie J Trustee purchased a new stake in ServiceNow in the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 90.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ServiceNow stock opened at $507.12 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $98.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 143.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 16.82 and a beta of 1.22. ServiceNow, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $238.93 and a fifty-two week high of $537.53. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $506.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $441.75.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The information technology services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.18. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 9.79% and a net margin of 16.60%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on NOW. Bank of America boosted their price objective on ServiceNow from $440.00 to $460.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on ServiceNow from $510.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. UBS Group started coverage on ServiceNow in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $600.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on ServiceNow from $500.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Finally, Argus upped their price target on ServiceNow from $509.00 to $600.00 in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. ServiceNow currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $524.00.

In related news, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 28,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $515.38, for a total transaction of $14,739,868.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $417,973.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Chirantan Jitendra Desai sold 1,562 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $520.45, for a total value of $812,942.90. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 30,642 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,947,628.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 64,390 shares of company stock worth $31,586,799 in the last three months. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. The company offers information technology (IT) service management applications; and digital workflow products for customer service, human resources, security operations, integrated risk management, and other enterprise departments.

