Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC) Hits New 12-Month High at $68.18

Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $68.18 and last traded at $67.90, with a volume of 10200 shares. The stock had previously closed at $67.72.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SMTC. B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of Semtech from $65.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 target price on shares of Semtech in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Semtech in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Semtech from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $59.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Semtech from $57.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $62.69.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 4.45 and a quick ratio of 3.69. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $58.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.51. The firm has a market cap of $4.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 96.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 1.66.

Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 26th. The semiconductor company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.01. Semtech had a net margin of 8.34% and a return on equity of 9.25%. The firm had revenue of $143.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $141.81 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.38 earnings per share. Semtech’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Semtech Co. will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Semtech news, EVP John Michael Wilson sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.39, for a total transaction of $166,170.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 84,322 shares in the company, valued at $4,670,595.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Mohan Maheswaran sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.60, for a total transaction of $293,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 154,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,032,311. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 25,925 shares of company stock valued at $1,514,785 in the last ninety days. 1.79% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SMTC. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in Semtech by 79.5% during the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 736 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 326 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Semtech during the first quarter worth approximately $47,000. First Quadrant L P CA purchased a new stake in Semtech during the second quarter worth approximately $88,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in Semtech during the third quarter worth approximately $200,000. Finally, Shelton Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Semtech in the second quarter valued at $208,000. Institutional investors own 95.53% of the company’s stock.

Semtech Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal semiconductor products and advanced algorithms. The company provides signal integrity products, including a portfolio of optical data communications and video transport products used in various enterprise computing, communications, and industrial applications; a portfolio of integrated circuits for data centers, enterprise networks, passive optical networks, wireless base station optical transceivers, and high-speed interface applications; and video products for broadcast applications, as well as video-over-IP technology for professional audio video applications.

