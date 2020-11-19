Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC) Hits New 12-Month High at $68.18

Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $68.18 and last traded at $67.90, with a volume of 10200 shares. The stock had previously closed at $67.72.
A number of brokerages have issued reports on SMTC. B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of Semtech from $65.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 target price on shares of Semtech in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Semtech in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Semtech from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $59.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Semtech from $57.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $62.69.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 4.45 and a quick ratio of 3.69. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $58.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.51. The firm has a market cap of $4.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 96.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 1.66.
In other Semtech news, EVP John Michael Wilson sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.39, for a total transaction of $166,170.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 84,322 shares in the company, valued at $4,670,595.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Mohan Maheswaran sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.60, for a total transaction of $293,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 154,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,032,311. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 25,925 shares of company stock valued at $1,514,785 in the last ninety days. 1.79% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SMTC. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in Semtech by 79.5% during the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 736 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 326 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Semtech during the first quarter worth approximately $47,000. First Quadrant L P CA purchased a new stake in Semtech during the second quarter worth approximately $88,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in Semtech during the third quarter worth approximately $200,000. Finally, Shelton Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Semtech in the second quarter valued at $208,000. Institutional investors own 95.53% of the company’s stock.
About Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC)
Semtech Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal semiconductor products and advanced algorithms. The company provides signal integrity products, including a portfolio of optical data communications and video transport products used in various enterprise computing, communications, and industrial applications; a portfolio of integrated circuits for data centers, enterprise networks, passive optical networks, wireless base station optical transceivers, and high-speed interface applications; and video products for broadcast applications, as well as video-over-IP technology for professional audio video applications.
