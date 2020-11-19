Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) Shares Acquired by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) by 7.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 648,476 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 43,437 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.22% of Sempra Energy worth $76,754,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hall Laurie J Trustee acquired a new stake in shares of Sempra Energy during the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Atlas Private Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Sempra Energy by 46.5% in the third quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management now owns 293 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in Sempra Energy in the third quarter worth $37,000. CX Institutional boosted its holdings in Sempra Energy by 125.6% in the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 370 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the period. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Sempra Energy by 105.3% in the third quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 390 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. 84.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Sempra Energy alerts:

Shares of SRE opened at $133.04 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $127.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $124.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.69. Sempra Energy has a 1-year low of $88.00 and a 1-year high of $161.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.52 by ($0.21). The company had revenue of $2.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.62 billion. Sempra Energy had a return on equity of 11.47% and a net margin of 38.49%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.50 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Sempra Energy will post 7.68 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have commented on SRE. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Sempra Energy from $141.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 19th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Sempra Energy from $146.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Sempra Energy in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Sempra Energy from $147.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Sempra Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $145.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, August 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Sempra Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $144.60.

In other news, Director Cynthia Lynn Walker bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $117.70 per share, for a total transaction of $117,700.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 4,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $545,657.20. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Sempra Energy Profile

Sempra Energy operates as an energy-services holding company in the United States and internationally. The company's San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity; and supplies natural gas. It provides electric services to a population of approximately 3.7 million and natural gas services to approximately 3.4 million of that population covering an area of 4,100 square miles.

Featured Article: Technical Indicators – What is a Golden Cross?

Receive News & Ratings for Sempra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sempra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.