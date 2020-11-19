Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE) Reaches New 1-Year High at $44.70

Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE) hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $44.70 and last traded at $44.70, with a volume of 16508 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $44.45.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Sealed Air in a report on Thursday, August 6th. UBS Group started coverage on Sealed Air in a report on Thursday, September 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $52.00 price objective on the stock. G.Research reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Sealed Air in a report on Monday, August 10th. TheStreet upgraded Sealed Air from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on Sealed Air from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.55.

Get Sealed Air alerts:

The business has a fifty day moving average of $41.51 and a 200 day moving average of $36.78. The stock has a market cap of $6.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.20.

Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.16. Sealed Air had a negative return on equity of 240.81% and a net margin of 8.24%. On average, analysts forecast that Sealed Air Co. will post 2.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 4th will be given a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 3rd. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.45%. Sealed Air’s payout ratio is currently 22.70%.

In other Sealed Air news, SVP Karl R. Deily sold 9,239 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.18, for a total transaction of $371,223.02. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 176,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,095,627.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Emile Z. Chammas sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.16, for a total value of $1,294,800.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 182,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,866,384.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 57,728 shares of company stock valued at $2,406,878 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in shares of Sealed Air by 2.6% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 59,264 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,300,000 after acquiring an additional 1,524 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co boosted its position in shares of Sealed Air by 94.2% in the third quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 54,561 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,118,000 after acquiring an additional 26,460 shares during the period. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. bought a new position in Sealed Air in the third quarter worth $795,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management lifted its position in Sealed Air by 163.5% in the third quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 13,793 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $535,000 after purchasing an additional 8,559 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in Sealed Air by 4.3% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 294,282 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $11,421,000 after purchasing an additional 12,257 shares during the period. 91.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE)

Sealed Air Corporation provides food safety and security, and product protection solutions and equipment in North America, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Food Care and Product Care. The Food Care segment offers integrated packaging materials, equipment, and automation solutions to provide food safety and shelf life extension, and reduce resource use for perishable food processors in the smoked and processed meats, poultry, and dairy markets under the Cryovac, Cryovac Grip & Tear, Cryovac Darfresh, Cryovac Mirabella, Simple Steps, and Optidure brands.

See Also: Basic Economics

Receive News & Ratings for Sealed Air Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sealed Air and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.