Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE) Position Reduced by ClariVest Asset Management LLC

ClariVest Asset Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE) by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 65,910 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,310 shares during the period. ClariVest Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Sealed Air were worth $2,558,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. NuWave Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sealed Air by 2,822.7% in the third quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 643 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 621 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sealed Air by 126.8% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 812 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 454 shares in the last quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc bought a new position in shares of Sealed Air in the third quarter valued at $37,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of Sealed Air in the second quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its holdings in shares of Sealed Air by 154.2% in the second quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 1,543 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 936 shares in the last quarter. 91.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have issued reports on SEE. Citigroup upped their price target on Sealed Air from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. ValuEngine cut shares of Sealed Air from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Sealed Air from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. G.Research reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Sealed Air in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Sealed Air from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.55.

Shares of NYSE:SEE opened at $44.17 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.85 billion, a PE ratio of 17.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.20. Sealed Air Co. has a 1 year low of $17.06 and a 1 year high of $44.90. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $41.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.78.

Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.16. Sealed Air had a net margin of 8.24% and a negative return on equity of 240.81%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Sealed Air Co. will post 2.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 18th. Investors of record on Friday, December 4th will be issued a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 3rd. Sealed Air’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.70%.

In other Sealed Air news, SVP Emile Z. Chammas sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.16, for a total transaction of $1,294,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 182,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,866,384.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Karl R. Deily sold 9,239 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $369,560.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 167,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,694,280. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 57,728 shares of company stock valued at $2,406,878 over the last quarter. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Sealed Air Corporation provides food safety and security, and product protection solutions and equipment in North America, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Food Care and Product Care. The Food Care segment offers integrated packaging materials, equipment, and automation solutions to provide food safety and shelf life extension, and reduce resource use for perishable food processors in the smoked and processed meats, poultry, and dairy markets under the Cryovac, Cryovac Grip & Tear, Cryovac Darfresh, Cryovac Mirabella, Simple Steps, and Optidure brands.

