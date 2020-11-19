Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN) Rating Reiterated by Needham & Company LLC

Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by Needham & Company LLC in a research report issued on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have a $254.00 price objective on the biotechnology company’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price objective points to a potential upside of 45.92% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Seagen from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Seagen from $167.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Seagen from $175.00 to $191.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JMP Securities lifted their target price on shares of Seagen from $200.00 to $216.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Seagen in a report on Friday, October 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Seagen currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $174.12.

Get Seagen alerts:

Shares of SGEN opened at $174.07 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $31.39 billion, a PE ratio of -115.28 and a beta of 1.13. The company’s fifty day moving average is $188.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $169.30. Seagen has a fifty-two week low of $90.57 and a fifty-two week high of $213.94.

Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The biotechnology company reported $3.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $3.58. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $486.67 million. Seagen had a negative net margin of 25.17% and a negative return on equity of 18.32%. Seagen’s revenue for the quarter was up 397.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.55) EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Seagen will post -0.61 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Todd E. Simpson sold 7,509 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.37, for a total value of $1,354,398.33. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jean I. Liu sold 3,648 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.69, for a total transaction of $567,957.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 130,888 shares of company stock valued at $21,652,274 in the last three months. Insiders own 31.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. lifted its stake in shares of Seagen by 12.7% in the 3rd quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 12,520 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,450,000 after acquiring an additional 1,407 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in shares of Seagen by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 49,021 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $9,593,000 after purchasing an additional 2,598 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Seagen in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $813,000. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Seagen by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 84,783 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $16,591,000 after purchasing an additional 808 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Polar Capital LLP raised its holdings in shares of Seagen by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. Polar Capital LLP now owns 125,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $24,461,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. 91.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Seagen Company Profile

Seagen Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for the treatment of cancer in the United States and internationally. The company markets ADCETRIS, an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) for the treatment of patients with Hodgkin lymphoma or CD30-positive T-cell lymphomas; and PADCEV, an ADC composed of an anti-Nectin-4 monoclonal antibody for the treatment of metastatic urothelial cancers.

Featured Article: Why does the United States have a lingering trade deficit?

Receive News & Ratings for Seagen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seagen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.