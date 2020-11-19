Scotiabank Trims Fiera Capital (OTCMKTS:FRRPF) Target Price to $11.50

Fiera Capital (OTCMKTS:FRRPF) had its price objective decreased by Scotiabank from $13.00 to $11.50 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports. Scotiabank currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Fiera Capital from $12.00 to $13.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, August 17th. TD Securities lifted their price target on Fiera Capital from $12.00 to $12.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Fiera Capital from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Monday, August 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $12.20.

OTCMKTS:FRRPF opened at $8.04 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.25. Fiera Capital has a 1 year low of $4.97 and a 1 year high of $9.82.

Fiera Capital Corporation is an employee owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional investors, mutual funds, charitable organizations, and private clients. It manages separate client-focused equity, fixed income, and balanced portfolios. The firm also launches and manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds and income trusts for its clients.

