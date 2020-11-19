Scotiabank Boosts Héroux-Devtek (OTCMKTS:HERXF) Price Target to $19.00

Héroux-Devtek (OTCMKTS:HERXF) had its price target upped by Scotiabank from $16.50 to $19.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Separately, TD Securities boosted their target price on Héroux-Devtek from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday.

OTCMKTS HERXF opened at $10.80 on Monday. Héroux-Devtek has a 1-year low of $6.13 and a 1-year high of $15.17. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $7.84 and a 200-day moving average of $7.96.

HÃ©roux-Devtek Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and repair and overhaul of aircraft landing gears, hydraulic and electromechanical flight control actuators, custom ball screws, and fracture-critical components. The company is also involved in the designing, developing, manufacturing, assembling, and testing fluid filtration applications; and provides various products for aero engine fuel and oil systems, aircraft hydraulic systems, pressure differential indicators, and by-pass and other valves.

