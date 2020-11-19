SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC) Shares Acquired by National Asset Management Inc.

National Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC) by 3.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,957 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in SBA Communications were worth $938,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in SBA Communications by 6.6% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 162,877 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $48,469,000 after purchasing an additional 10,119 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in SBA Communications by 29.9% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 26,293 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,833,000 after buying an additional 6,047 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in SBA Communications by 338.4% during the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 3,814 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,136,000 after buying an additional 2,944 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its stake in SBA Communications by 1.1% during the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 18,137 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,605,000 after buying an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. lifted its stake in SBA Communications by 65.8% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 4,331 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,290,000 after buying an additional 1,719 shares in the last quarter. 93.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director George R. Krouse, Jr. sold 223 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $314.52, for a total value of $70,137.96. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 10,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,302,460. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of SBAC stock opened at $298.52 on Thursday. SBA Communications Co. has a 12 month low of $205.20 and a 12 month high of $328.37. The business’s 50 day moving average is $305.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $302.51. The company has a market cap of $33.17 billion, a PE ratio of -1,865.63 and a beta of 0.31.

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, November 7th. The technology company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.19 by ($1.99). The business had revenue of $522.94 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $516.26 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.15 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that SBA Communications Co. will post 8.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 19th will be given a $0.465 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 18th. This represents a $1.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.62%. SBA Communications’s dividend payout ratio is 21.91%.

A number of analysts have commented on SBAC shares. BidaskClub lowered shares of SBA Communications from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Raymond James dropped their target price on SBA Communications from $366.00 to $327.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on SBA Communications from $340.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on SBA Communications from $361.00 to $357.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup dropped their target price on SBA Communications from $350.00 to $336.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. SBA Communications presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $325.69.

About SBA Communications

SBA Communications Corporation is a first choice provider and leading owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure in North, Central, and South America and South Africa. By ÂBuilding Better Wireless,Â SBA generates revenue from two primary businesses Â- site leasing and site development services.

