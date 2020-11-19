SANUWAVE Health (OTCMKTS:SNWV) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.01 EPS

SANUWAVE Health (OTCMKTS:SNWV) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

SNWV opened at $0.18 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.18 and a 200 day moving average of $0.23. SANUWAVE Health has a fifty-two week low of $0.13 and a fifty-two week high of $0.32.

Separately, Lake Street Capital began coverage on shares of SANUWAVE Health in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $0.34 price objective on the stock.

SANUWAVE Health, Inc, a shock wave technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of noninvasive, high-energy, and acoustic shock waves for regenerative medicine and other applications in the United States, Europe, Canada, Asia, and the Asia Pacific. Its shockwaves are used to produce a biological response resulting in the body healing itself through the repair and regeneration of tissue, and musculoskeletal and vascular structures.

