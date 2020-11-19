Sanofi (NYSE:SNY) Position Increased by National Asset Management Inc.

National Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Sanofi (NYSE:SNY) by 86.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,608 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,186 shares during the quarter. National Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Sanofi were worth $892,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in Sanofi during the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Sanofi by 101.4% in the third quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 582 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sanofi in the third quarter worth approximately $39,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Sanofi by 47.1% in the second quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 824 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Sanofi by 37.5% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 902 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. 7.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:SNY opened at $50.50 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $49.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.32. Sanofi has a 52 week low of $37.62 and a 52 week high of $55.00. The company has a market capitalization of $126.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.22.

Sanofi (NYSE:SNY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by ($0.02). Sanofi had a return on equity of 18.18% and a net margin of 12.20%. The firm had revenue of $9.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.65 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.92 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Sanofi will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sanofi from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Sanofi in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Sanofi in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Sanofi in a research report on Sunday, October 4th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, SVB Leerink downgraded Sanofi to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Sanofi currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.67.

Sanofi provides therapeutic solutions worldwide. It offers Cerezyme and Cerdelga for Gaucher, Myozyme and Lumizyme for Pompe, Fabrazyme for Fabry, and Aldurazyme for mucopolysaccharidosis Type 1; and Aubagio and Lemtrada for multiple sclerosis. It also provides Dupixent for atopic dermatitis; Kevzara for rheumatoid arthritis; Eloctate and Alprolix to treat hemophilia; and Cablivi to treat acquired thrombotic thrombocytopenic purpura.

