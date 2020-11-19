Sandy Spring Bank Trims Stock Holdings in Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI)

Sandy Spring Bank lowered its position in Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI) by 26.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,500 shares during the quarter. Sandy Spring Bank’s holdings in Sirius XM were worth $96,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Sirius XM by 579.7% during the third quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 4,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Community Bank N.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Sirius XM during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Sirius XM during the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. Manchester Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Sirius XM by 38.8% during the third quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 9,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 2,618 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sirius XM during the third quarter worth approximately $54,000. Institutional investors own 16.80% of the company’s stock.

Sirius XM stock opened at $6.32 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.16. Sirius XM Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.11 and a fifty-two week high of $7.40. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $5.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.79.

Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.94 billion. Sirius XM had a negative return on equity of 141.29% and a net margin of 12.98%. Sirius XM’s revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.05 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Sirius XM Holdings Inc. will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 6th will be issued a $0.0146 dividend. This is a positive change from Sirius XM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 5th. This represents a $0.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.93%. Sirius XM’s dividend payout ratio is 30.00%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Sirius XM from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $6.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Pivotal Research upped their price target on Sirius XM from $7.50 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Benchmark increased their price objective on Sirius XM from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. BidaskClub upgraded Sirius XM from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on Sirius XM from $5.90 to $6.75 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Sirius XM presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.20.

Sirius XM Holdings Inc provides satellite radio services on a subscription fee basis in the United States. It broadcasts music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, and weather channels, including various music genres, such as rock, pop and hip-hop, country, dance, jazz, Latin, and classical; live play-by-play sports from various leagues and colleges; various talk and entertainment channels for a range of audiences; national, international, and financial news; and limited run channels.

