Sandy Spring Bank Trims Stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM)

Sandy Spring Bank lessened its holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM) by 40.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 724 shares of the company’s stock after selling 501 shares during the quarter. Sandy Spring Bank’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF were worth $41,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SCHM. FormulaFolio Investments LLC grew its holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 190.1% in the second quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC now owns 1,332,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,105,000 after purchasing an additional 873,034 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 45.9% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,185,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,795,000 after purchasing an additional 373,350 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 28.8% in the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 1,503,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,176,000 after purchasing an additional 336,289 shares during the period. Fragasso Group Inc. grew its holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 5,208.1% in the second quarter. Fragasso Group Inc. now owns 277,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,798,000 after purchasing an additional 272,174 shares during the period. Finally, Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 37.5% in the second quarter. Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 558,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,351,000 after purchasing an additional 152,254 shares during the period.

Shares of SCHM opened at $63.04 on Thursday. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $34.87 and a fifty-two week high of $64.09. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $58.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $54.97.

