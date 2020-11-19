Sandy Spring Bank Trims Position in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

Sandy Spring Bank lessened its stake in shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) by 71.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,945 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 12,463 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $77,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SLB. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Schlumberger by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 13,303,305 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $244,648,000 after acquiring an additional 550,690 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 12,330,973 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $226,766,000 after acquiring an additional 65,712 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,495,818 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $156,239,000 after acquiring an additional 632,964 shares during the last quarter. Exor Investments UK LLP increased its stake in Schlumberger by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Exor Investments UK LLP now owns 7,059,076 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $110,707,000 after buying an additional 117,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Schlumberger by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 6,882,738 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $126,573,000 after buying an additional 26,274 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.50% of the company’s stock.

SLB opened at $19.97 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $15.99 and a 200 day moving average of $17.93. The company has a market cap of $27.80 billion, a PE ratio of -2.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 2.12. Schlumberger Limited has a 12 month low of $11.87 and a 12 month high of $41.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 16th. The oil and gas company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.03. Schlumberger had a negative net margin of 40.15% and a positive return on equity of 7.34%. The business had revenue of $5.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.37 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.43 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 38.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Schlumberger Limited will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 2nd will be paid a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 1st. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.01%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Schlumberger in a research note on Monday, October 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Schlumberger from $18.00 to $19.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price objective on shares of Schlumberger in a research note on Friday, July 24th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Schlumberger in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Schlumberger from $28.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Schlumberger currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.03.

In other news, CEO Peuch Olivier Le bought 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $17.95 per share, for a total transaction of $448,750.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 191,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,442,271.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Schlumberger Limited supplies technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production, and processing to the oil and gas industry worldwide. The company's Reservoir Characterization segment offers reservoir interpretation and data processing services; open and cased-hole, and slickline services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; tubing-conveyed perforating services; integrated production systems; software, consulting, information management, and IT infrastructure services; reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement consulting services; and petro technical data services and training solutions.

