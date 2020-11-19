Sandy Spring Bank Sells 611 Shares of Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS)

Sandy Spring Bank lowered its holdings in shares of Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS) by 65.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 325 shares of the company’s stock after selling 611 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank’s holdings in Zscaler were worth $46,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in Zscaler by 2.5% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 4,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $657,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of Zscaler by 201.5% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 32,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,120,000 after buying an additional 21,612 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Zscaler by 39.0% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 9,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,044,000 after buying an additional 2,675 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Zscaler by 94.0% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,051,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,123,000 after buying an additional 509,318 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Zscaler by 7.9% in the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 90,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,914,000 after buying an additional 6,648 shares in the last quarter. 42.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Zscaler alerts:

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ZS. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Zscaler from $152.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Zscaler from $75.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Loop Capital upped their target price on shares of Zscaler from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Zscaler from $137.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Zscaler from $104.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $131.13.

In other news, CFO Remo Canessa sold 95,835 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.39, for a total value of $12,304,255.65. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 494,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $63,474,346.93. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Robert Schlossman sold 972 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.44, for a total transaction of $122,899.68. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 145,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,399,295.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 281,445 shares of company stock valued at $37,842,807. Corporate insiders own 23.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ZS stock opened at $135.38 on Thursday. Zscaler, Inc. has a 12 month low of $35.00 and a 12 month high of $163.80. The stock has a market cap of $17.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -152.11 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a current ratio of 3.73, a quick ratio of 3.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $144.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $121.43.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, September 9th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $125.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $118.67 million. Zscaler had a negative net margin of 26.69% and a negative return on equity of 24.33%. The firm’s revenue was up 46.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.07 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Zscaler, Inc. will post -1.56 earnings per share for the current year.

About Zscaler

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company provides Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, servers, operational technology, internet of things, and device secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to internally managed applications, either hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

Recommended Story: What causes a recession?

Receive News & Ratings for Zscaler Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zscaler and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.