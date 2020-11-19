Sandy Spring Bank Sells 202 Shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

Sandy Spring Bank trimmed its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA) by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,740 shares of the company’s stock after selling 202 shares during the quarter. Sandy Spring Bank’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $119,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 70.5% during the second quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 130.3% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Pinnacle Bank purchased a new position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Gables Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $49,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHA opened at $80.15 on Thursday. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $43.05 and a 1-year high of $81.70. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $73.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $68.12.

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

