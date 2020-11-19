Sandy Spring Bank Sells 1,225 Shares of Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI)

Sandy Spring Bank reduced its position in Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) by 21.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,596 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 1,225 shares during the quarter. Sandy Spring Bank’s holdings in Hanesbrands were worth $72,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lyrical Asset Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Hanesbrands by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP now owns 14,162,347 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $159,893,000 after acquiring an additional 574,082 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC boosted its stake in Hanesbrands by 33.9% during the second quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 8,256,501 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $93,216,000 after acquiring an additional 2,091,900 shares in the last quarter. New South Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Hanesbrands by 2.4% during the second quarter. New South Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,107,625 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $57,665,000 after acquiring an additional 119,340 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Hanesbrands by 121.3% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,978,851 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $44,125,000 after acquiring an additional 2,181,168 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its stake in Hanesbrands by 32,883.3% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,847,120 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $32,144,000 after acquiring an additional 2,838,488 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Hanesbrands alerts:

Shares of HBI stock opened at $13.41 on Thursday. Hanesbrands Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.96 and a 12 month high of $17.74. The stock has a market cap of $4.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.81, a P/E/G ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.69. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.62.

Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The textile maker reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.66 billion. Hanesbrands had a net margin of 7.88% and a return on equity of 55.54%. The company’s revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.54 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Hanesbrands Inc. will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 10th will be given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 9th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.47%. Hanesbrands’s payout ratio is currently 34.09%.

In other Hanesbrands news, insider W Howard Upchurch, Jr. sold 71,147 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.06, for a total value of $1,213,767.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 544,057 shares in the company, valued at $9,281,612.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Ronald L. Nelson purchased 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $12.71 per share, with a total value of $381,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 240,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,057,428.63. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Hanesbrands from $11.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. TheStreet raised shares of Hanesbrands from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, August 21st. Barclays raised shares of Hanesbrands from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $15.00 to $18.00 in a report on Friday, July 31st. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Hanesbrands from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Hanesbrands from $16.00 to $18.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.95.

Hanesbrands Profile

Hanesbrands Inc, a consumer goods company, designs, manufactures, sources, and sells a range of basic apparel for men, women, and children in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Innerwear, Activewear, and International. It sells men's underwear, women's panties, children's underwear, activewear, socks, and hosiery, as well as intimate apparel, such as bras and shapewears; home goods; and T-shirts, fleece, sport shirts, performance T-shirts and shorts, sports bras, and thermals, as well as licensed logo apparel in collegiate bookstores, mass retailers, and other channels.

Featured Story: What is the LIBOR?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HBI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI).

Receive News & Ratings for Hanesbrands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hanesbrands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.