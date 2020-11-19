Sandy Spring Bank Reduces Stock Holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGIT)

Sandy Spring Bank reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGIT) by 17.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,376 shares of the company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. Sandy Spring Bank’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $97,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in VGIT. UBS Group AG grew its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 716.3% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,790,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $479,215,000 after purchasing an additional 5,958,755 shares in the last quarter. Choate Investment Advisors grew its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 32.9% during the 3rd quarter. Choate Investment Advisors now owns 3,634,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,158,000 after purchasing an additional 900,664 shares in the last quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 5,081.1% during the 2nd quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC now owns 2,289,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,538,000 after purchasing an additional 2,244,865 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 12.7% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,098,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,070,000 after purchasing an additional 236,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,793,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,391,000 after purchasing an additional 182,094 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ VGIT opened at $69.90 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $70.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $70.39. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares has a fifty-two week low of $65.69 and a fifty-two week high of $70.86.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 3rd were given a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 2nd. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.29%.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares Profile

Vanguard Intermediate Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

