Sandy Spring Bank Raises Stock Position in Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH)

Sandy Spring Bank increased its stake in Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH) by 555.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 524 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 444 shares during the quarter. Sandy Spring Bank’s holdings in Match Group were worth $58,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Match Group during the third quarter worth $25,000. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Match Group during the third quarter worth $28,000. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Match Group during the third quarter worth $28,000. Asset Dedication LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Match Group during the third quarter worth $35,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Match Group during the third quarter worth $35,000. 89.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MTCH opened at $131.35 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.17 billion, a PE ratio of -199.01, a P/E/G ratio of 5.54 and a beta of 1.18. Match Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $87.56 and a 1 year high of $141.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $120.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $103.90.

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The technology company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $639.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $606.65 million. Match Group had a return on equity of 17.95% and a net margin of 2.43%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.51 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Match Group, Inc. will post 2.16 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Glenn Schiffman sold 25,918 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.37, for a total transaction of $2,808,733.66. Following the sale, the director now owns 35,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,881,379.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

MTCH has been the subject of a number of research reports. BidaskClub raised shares of Match Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. TheStreet cut shares of Match Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of Match Group from $90.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Match Group from $105.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Match Group from $95.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $119.55.

About Match Group

Match Group, Inc provides dating products worldwide. Its portfolio of brands include Tinder, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and OurTime, as well as a various other brands. The company is based in Dallas, Texas.

